Columbia Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’ Planned for Late March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a ‘hoppin’ good time,

The City of Columbia has announced the date for for the 8th annual Let’s Move! Columbia Easter Eggstravaganza. This year’s event will include games, eggs-ercises, face painting, exhibitors, refreshments and more, say city offficials.

The event will take place Saturday, March 24 from 2-5 p.m at Finlay Park.

Here are details released from the City:

WHO: Mayor Steve Benjamin, Judge DeAndrea Benjamin, Bethany and Jordan Grace Benjamin

WHEN: Saturday, March 24 from 2-5 p.m.

WHERE: Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.

COST: The event is free and open to children ages 3-12.

For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100