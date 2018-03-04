Columbia Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’ Planned for Late March

Crysty Vaughan,

  COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a ‘hoppin’ good time,

The City of Columbia has announced the date for for the 8th annual Let’s Move! Columbia Easter Eggstravaganza. This year’s event will include games, eggs-ercises, face painting, exhibitors, refreshments and more, say city offficials.

The event will take place Saturday, March 24 from 2-5 p.m at Finlay Park.

Here are details released from the City:

WHO: Mayor Steve Benjamin, Judge DeAndrea Benjamin, Bethany and Jordan Grace Benjamin

WHEN: Saturday, March 24 from 2-5 p.m.

WHERE: Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.

COST: The event is free and open to children ages 3-12.

For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100

Share

Related

Happy Easter from ABC Columbia
Easter Spending on the Rise for Chocolates and Dec...
Easter Egg Hunt Canceled After Parents Storm Field
Happy Easter

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android