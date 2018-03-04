8 Families Displaced After Apartment Fire in Columbia

Columabi Fire

Cola Fire

Source Cola Fire

source Columbia Fire







COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-The Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross is assisting eight families that were displaced after an apartment fire in Richland County Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at the Briargate apartments on Old Manor Road around 10:30am. Crews from Columbia Fire Department and Irmo Fire worked together to knock out the two-alarm fire, according to The Columbia Fire Department twitter.

Officials say no one was injured during the fire, however 12 apartments are damaged.