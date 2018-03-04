Gamecocks slotted as 11 seed in SEC Tourney

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina (16-15, 7-11 SEC) will be the No. 11 seed in next week’s 2018 SEC Tournament in St. Louis, Mo., and will face 14th-seeded Ole Miss (12-19, 5-13 SEC) on Wednesday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET, at the Scottrade Center. The matchup will be broadcast on the SEC Network with Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jon Sundvold (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sidelines) on the call.

South Carolina and Ole Miss met in this season’s SEC opener in Oxford, with the Rebels posting a 74-69 victory at The Pavilion. Junior forward Chris Silva scored 21 and matched his career high with 13 rebounds, while graduate student guard Frank Booker added 21 points, including six 3-pointers.

South Carolina owns an all-time record of 20-26 in the SEC Tournament and a 4-5 mark under the direction of head coach Frank Martin. The Gamecocks are 4-4 all-time in the Tournament versus Ole Miss, with Carolina posting a 60-58 win over the Rebels in the last meeting in the postseason event in 2015. The Gamecocks look for their first Tournament win since that victory over Ole Miss.

The SEC Tournament will be held at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis this season, the first time the postseason event has been held West of the Mississippi River. The venue, which opened in 1994, is the home of the St. Louis Blues NHL hockey club. Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on Carolina at the SEC Tournament.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.