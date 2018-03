Highlights and Reaction: Clemson bests USC in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Following Clemson’s 5-1 win over Carolina Saturday, Monte Lee and Mark Kingston discussed what went right for the Tigers and wrong for the Gamecocks in the middle game of the rival schools’ three-game set.

The rubber match takes place at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson Sunday at 2 p.m.