Law Enforcement Investigating Brush Fires in Fairfield Co.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Fairfield County officials continue to investigate brush fires that they say were intentionally started on Saturday.

The fires broke out around 2:15pm along highway 215 and 213 which is the South Western part of Fairfield County, according to officials. From the highway, heavy smoke filled the air.

Fairfield County Director of Fire Services, Jason Pope said that multiple agencies were called out to the fire. Including 30 EMS and fire personnel who worked the blaze.

“These fires will probably burn all night,” Pope said.

Fire officials say no one was injured during the brush fires.

Saturday morning the County of Lexington informed residents not to burn outside unless they contacted South Carolina Forestry Commission.

“Fire danger in the County today is HIGH. We suggest you postpone all outdoor burning. If you are going to burn, inform @ForestryCommish at 1-800-705-8613.”