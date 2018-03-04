Newberry honors injured Davis, wins 3A Title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry senior Rayanna Davis was a key piece to the Bulldog’s run towards the SCHSL 3A Championship game. But the all-state guard has been off the court since before the Upper State Finals.

She hasn’t practiced, nor been with her teammates since February 20 when she suffered injuries in a car accident driving on her way to school. She watched her squad’s semifinals game on Facetime, sitting in a hospital bed where she stayed until Saturday morning – the final gameday of the year.

As late afternoon turned to early evening, Rayanna stood besides her teammates, Colonial Life Arena’s hardwood under her feet, friends wiping tears full of emotion out her eyes before lifting the program’s first state championship trophy.

Newberry topped Ridgeland-Hardeeville 57-50 to make school history as the Bulldogs played in honor of Davis, whose presence was a surprise to the roster ahead of their second-straight appearance in the 3A finals.

Davis’ is continuing to recover from a collapsed lung and a fractured rib. She will work through physical therapy to continue the recovery process while managing physical strain in the early stages of her comeback. Rayanna will continue her basketball career next season at Clinton College up in Rock Hill.