The #Oscar For Best Actor in a Leading Role Goes to Gary Oldman For “Darkest Hour.”

And the Oscar goes to…

Lead Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”