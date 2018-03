The #Oscar For Best Actress in a Leading Role Goes to Frances McDormand For “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

And the Oscar goes to…

Lead Actress:

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”