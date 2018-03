The #Oscar for Best Cinematography Goes to Roger Deakins For “Blade Runner 2049,” His First Oscar in 14 Nominations.

And the Oscar goes to…

Cinematography:

“Blade Runner 2049,” Roger Deakins

“Darkest Hour,” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water,” Dan Laustsen