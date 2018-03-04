Ridge View wins school’s first basketball state title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It took only two years for Ridge View to reach the pinnacle of their sport under the watch of Yerrick Stoneman.

On Saturday night, the Blazers captured their first state title in program history, defeating Wilson 74-70 for the SCHSL 4A Championship at Colonial Life Arena in the final game of 10 title contests decided over the weekend.

The opposing Tigers led 36-32 at halftime. Behind 20 points by Crosby Harris-James, 17 from Waylen Napper, and 15 via Malcolm Wilson, RV outscored Wilson 20-16 in the third and 22-18 in the fourth. Ridge View led by as much as 11 in the second half before Wilson cut the lead to as little as one in the games final minutes.

The Blazers will have plenty of players returning to their roster in 2018-19; Treyvon Bouknight is the only senior of the 15 players on Stoneman’s roster.