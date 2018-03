12 Apartments Damaged in Sunday Fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Fire officials are investigating an apartment fire, Sunday, that left 8 families without a home.

The fire broke out at the Briargate Apartments on Old Manor Road Sunday morning.

Crews from Columbia Fire Department and Irmo fire worked together to knock out the blaze.

Officials say no one was injured during the fire, however, 12 apartments are damaged.