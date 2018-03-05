Coastal baseball enters top 25

Mike Gillespie,

CONWAY – Off to one of its best starts since 2010 and facing some of the nation’s top programs, the Coastal Carolina baseball team has entered the top 25 in five of the national baseball polls, including #21 in Collegiate Baseball, #24 in Baseball America, #24 in D1Baseball.com, #24 in the USA Today/Coaches and #28 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

 

LINKS TO THE POLLS:

Collegiate Baseball: http://baseballnews.com/collegiate-baseball-div-1-poll-3-5-18/

Baseball America: https://www.baseballamerica.com/college/2018-college-baseball-rankings-top-25-march-5/#SHT7MkTCKLOrbtd1.97

D1Baseball.com: https://d1baseball.com/rankings/d1baseball-top-25-rankings-march-5/

USA Today/Coaches: http://sportspolls.usatoday.com/ncaa/baseball/polls/coaches-poll/

NCBWA: https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/baseball/d1/ncbwa

 

The Chanticleers are 10-3 with all three losses coming by one run. In the various polls, Indiana, Oklahoma and Illinois – which Costal has played – all make an appearance while the College of Charleston is 10-2 (including a 13-0 loss to Coastal) and UNC Wilmington is 9-3 (including a 10-5 loss to Coastal).

Coastal will continue its current home stand by hosting Wake Forest Wednesday (Mar. 7) at 4 pm. Then, the Chanticleers will host Ohio State and High Point in the Environmental Staffing Chanticleer Classic Mar. 9-11 at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Category          No.   NCAA  Sun Belt

Doubles           35     4th    1st

Home Runs         19     6th    1st

Runs Scored      110    11th    1st

Walks Drawn       73    14th    2nd

Slugging Pct.   .507    15th    1st

Hits             129    19th    1st

Stolen Bases      23    15th    2nd

WHIP            1.18    35th    1st

On Base Pct.    .406    37th    2nd

K-to-BB ratio   2.68    61st    1st

Fewest Walks    3.33    72nd    1st

 

Player            No.   NCAA  Sun Belt

Kevin Woodall Jr.

– Home Runs        7     2nd    1st

– RBI             20     7th    1st

– Total Bases     38    11th    2nd

– Slug Pct.     .731    70th    2nd

 

Seth Lancaster

– Runs            18     7th    2nd

– Doubles          6    20th    1st

– Home Runs        4    24th    2nd

– Walks           12    30th    5th

– Stolen Bases     6    34th    3rd

– Total Bases     32    50th    4th

– Slug Pct.     .711    84th    3rd

 

Kieton Rivers

– Walks           12    30th    5th

– Stolen Bases     6    34th    3rd

 

Parker Chavers

– Doubles          5    48th    5th

– Runs            13    64th    7th

 

Keaton Weisz

– Doubles          5    48th    5th

 

Cory Wood

– Runs            13    64th    7th

 

 

