Coastal baseball enters top 25

CONWAY – Off to one of its best starts since 2010 and facing some of the nation’s top programs, the Coastal Carolina baseball team has entered the top 25 in five of the national baseball polls, including #21 in Collegiate Baseball, #24 in Baseball America, #24 in D1Baseball.com, #24 in the USA Today/Coaches and #28 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

LINKS TO THE POLLS:

Collegiate Baseball: http://baseballnews.com/ collegiate-baseball-div-1- poll-3-5-18/

Baseball America: https://www.baseballamerica. com/college/2018-college- baseball-rankings-top-25- march-5/#SHT7MkTCKLOrbtd1.97

D1Baseball.com: https://d1baseball.com/ rankings/d1baseball-top-25- rankings-march-5/

USA Today/Coaches: http://sportspolls.usatoday. com/ncaa/baseball/polls/ coaches-poll/

NCBWA: https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/ baseball/d1/ncbwa

The Chanticleers are 10-3 with all three losses coming by one run. In the various polls, Indiana, Oklahoma and Illinois – which Costal has played – all make an appearance while the College of Charleston is 10-2 (including a 13-0 loss to Coastal) and UNC Wilmington is 9-3 (including a 10-5 loss to Coastal).

Coastal will continue its current home stand by hosting Wake Forest Wednesday (Mar. 7) at 4 pm. Then, the Chanticleers will host Ohio State and High Point in the Environmental Staffing Chanticleer Classic Mar. 9-11 at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Category No. NCAA Sun Belt

Doubles 35 4th 1st

Home Runs 19 6th 1st

Runs Scored 110 11th 1st

Walks Drawn 73 14th 2nd

Slugging Pct. .507 15th 1st

Hits 129 19th 1st

Stolen Bases 23 15th 2nd

WHIP 1.18 35th 1st

On Base Pct. .406 37th 2nd

K-to-BB ratio 2.68 61st 1st

Fewest Walks 3.33 72nd 1st

Player No. NCAA Sun Belt

Kevin Woodall Jr.

– Home Runs 7 2nd 1st

– RBI 20 7th 1st

– Total Bases 38 11th 2nd

– Slug Pct. .731 70th 2nd

Seth Lancaster

– Runs 18 7th 2nd

– Doubles 6 20th 1st

– Home Runs 4 24th 2nd

– Walks 12 30th 5th

– Stolen Bases 6 34th 3rd

– Total Bases 32 50th 4th

– Slug Pct. .711 84th 3rd

Kieton Rivers

– Walks 12 30th 5th

– Stolen Bases 6 34th 3rd

Parker Chavers

– Doubles 5 48th 5th

– Runs 13 64th 7th

Keaton Weisz

– Doubles 5 48th 5th

Cory Wood

– Runs 13 64th 7th