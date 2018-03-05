Garner’s Ferry Crash

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Some very scary moments for the driver of a car that authorities say was traveling along Garner’s Ferry Road when the entire front half of the car was almost ripped off.

Authorities say there were no critical injuries after a horrific looking crash on Garners Ferry Road this morning.

According to Columbia police a driver fell asleep at the wheel before the cars collided at the intersection of Garners Ferry and Hampton street not far from Target.

No word on possible charges at this time.