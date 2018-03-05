Gas Prices Remain Steady in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump remain fairly steady this first full week of March.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in Columbia has not moved in the past week, averaging $2.25/gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey, the national average has increased 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.52/gallon.

According to GasBuddy, gasoline prices on March 5 in Columbia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.03/g in 2017, $1.57/g in 2016, $2.17/g in 2015, $3.16/g in 2014 and $3.57/g in 2013.