Kidnapping Suspect Remains in Jail

The man accused of beating a Charleston woman and kidnapping her three year old daughter will remain in jail.

at his arraignment, Thomas Evans told the Judge he did not want a bond hearing.

Evans was charged after Heidi Todd was found safe in Alabama, he was arrested a short time later in Mississippi.

Authorities say Evans followed Todd’s mother home from school and beat her so badly she was hospitalized for nearly two weeks.