Martin describes reaction, decision to share miracle story of near-death illness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Sunday, ESPN’s SC Featured series unveiled a video telling the personal story behind Frank Martin’s near death experience in 2006 and the events that led him back to health that his closest family can only call “a miracle”.

Then a Kansas State assistant coach, Martin was dealing with what was an undiagnosed illness that doctors believed to be the beginning of pancreatic cancer. Waiting for the pain to end on what he believed to be his death bed, the calming presence of an unknown visitor would shortly coincide with an unexplainable recovery.

At Monday’s pre-SEC Tournament press conference, Martin responded to the reaction of the personal story he’s kept close to the chest for years outside of one newspaper report by the Kansas City Star years ago and why he chose now to share it with the world.

In 2006, Frank Martin was admitted to a hospital in with an unknown life-threatening illness. As he waited to die, an inexplicable event happened, one that would give him a second chance. #SCFeatured pic.twitter.com/OtlYbJzGSu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2018