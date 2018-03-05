Oscars 2018: Complete Winners List

The 2018 Oscars have come to a close as “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” both had big nights.

The first award of the night went to Sam Rockwell for best supporting actor for his role in “Three Billboards.”

Later in the evening, “Three Billboard’s” Frances McDormand also won for best actress and used her speech to promote gender equality and lift up the women in the room.

“If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees stand with me,” she said. “All the filmmakers, the producers, the writers, the composers,” she continued as more women stood up and applauded her.

She continued, “Look around … because we all have stories to tell.”

Allison Janney took home an Oscar of her own for best supporting actress for her role in “I, Tonya” and joked in her speech, “I did it all by myself.” She also thanked her castmates and even the bird that was used in the film as her funny companion.

Toward the end of the night, Gary Oldman won best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.”

“I owe this and so much more to so many,” he said, struggling to get out the words to describe the moment.

“The movies, such as their power, captivated a young man from south London and gave him a dream,” he said about his past.

When it came down to the big award for best picture, that went to “The Shape of Water.” It was the second award for Guillermo del Toro, who also won for best director.

Here is the complete list:

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound” Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” *WINNER Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread” Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird” Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water” ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project” Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water” Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World” Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM “A Fantastic Woman” *WINNER “The Insult” “Loveless” “On Body and Soul” “The Square” DOCUMENTARY (SHORT) “Edith + Eddie” “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” *WINNER “Heroin(e)” “Knife Skills” “Traffic Stop” DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” “Faces Places” “Icarus” *WINNER “Last Men in Aleppo” “Strong Island” ORIGINAL SONG “Mighty River,” “Mudbound” “Mystery of Love,” “Call Me by Your Name” “Remember Me,” “Coco” *WINNER “Stand Up For Something,” “Marshall” “This is Me,” “Greatest Showman” ANIMATED FEATURE FILM “The Boss Baby” “The Breadman” “Coco” *WINNER “Ferdinand” “Loving Vincent” ADAPTED SCREENPLAY “Call Me by Your Name” *WINNER “The Disaster Artist” “Logan” “Molly’s Game” “Mudbound” ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “The Big Sick” “Get Out” *WINNER “Lady Bird” “The Shape of Water” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name” Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread” Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out” Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” *WINNER Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water” Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya” Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” Meryl Streep, “The Post” DIRECTOR Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk” Jordan Peele, “Get Out” Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird” Paul Thomas Anderson “Phantom Thread” Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” *WINNER BEST PICTURE “Call Me by Your Name” “Darkest Hour” “Dunkirk” “Get Out” “Lady Bird” “Phantom Thread” “The Post” “The Shape of Water” *WINNER “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” PRODUCTION DESIGN “Beauty and the Beast” “Blade Runner 2049” “Darkest Hour” “Dunkirk” “The Shape of Water” *WINNER CINEMATOGRAPHY “Blade Runner 2049” *WINNER “Darkest Hour” “Dunkirk” “Mudbound” “The Shape of Water” COSTUME DESIGN “Beauty and the Beast” “Darkest Hour” “Phantom Thread” *WINNER “The Shape of Water” “Victoria and Abdul” SOUND EDITING “Baby Driver” “Blade Runner 2049” “Dunkirk” *WINNER “The Shape of Water” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” SOUND MIXING “Baby Driver” “Blade Runner 2049” “Dunkirk” *WINNER “The Shape of Water” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ANIMATED SHORT FILM “Dear Basketball” *WINNER “Garden Party” “Lou” “Negative Space” “Revolting Rhymes” LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM “DeKalb Elementary” “The Eleven O’Clock” “My Nephew Emmett” “The Silent Child” *WINNER “Watu Wote/All of Us” ORIGINAL SCORE “Dunkirk” “Phantom Thread” “The Shape of Water” *WINNER “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” VISUAL EFFECTS “Blade Runner 2049” *WINNER “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” “Kong: Skull Island” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” “War for the Planet of the Apes” FILM EDITING “Baby Driver” “Dunkirk” *WINNER “I, Tonya” “The Shape of Water” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Darkest Hour” *WINNER “Victoria and Abdul” “Wonder”