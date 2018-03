Point blank shooting suspect arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect in a recent shooting that was caught on camera.

Investigators say Jonte White, 35, was arrested Monday (3/5) at the Days Inn on Bush River Road.

He is charged with attempted murder.

According to deputies, on February 11 White shot a person multiple times at the BP on Parklane Road.

That shooting was captured by a surveillance camera.