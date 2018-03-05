SWAT Team Rescues 3 Year Old SC Girl

HARLEYVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say a SWAT team rescued a 3-year-old girl being held by her father in a car by distracting the man just long enough to break a window and pull out the child. The girl was not hurt, but the man shot himself in the head and remained hospitalized Monday. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Maj. Tony Phinney said the SWAT team approached the car while the man was talking to a hostage negotiator Sunday at a truck stop along Interstate 95.