‘Amplify’ Cultural Town Hall Sessions Planned in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to get Cultured.

One Columbia for Arts & History will host a series of town halls as a part of “Amplify: A Cultural Plan for the Columbia Area”.

The town halls are set for the following dates:

Amplify Town Hall Discussions:

o March 15, 6:30 – 8 p.m.: Eau Claire Print Building (3907 Ensor Ave., Columbia)

o April 24, 6:30 – 8 p.m.: Richland Library Sandhills (763 Fashion Dr., Columbia)

According to organizers, the town halls will be led by members of the Amplify steering committee.

According to officials, attendees will discuss answers to questions about arts and cultural resources in the Columbia and regional growth.