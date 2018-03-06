Bentley still looking for go-to running back

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock running back coach Bobby Bentley said Tuesday after practice that he’s still looking for one of Carolina’s three running backs to separate himself in practice.

There is no starter listed on the depth chart, and the coaches have been mum about who might get that starting role, as AJ Turner, Ty’son Williams and Rico Dowdle.

Williams has taken most of the first-team reps, but there’s still no clear winner between the three.

First-year offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon isn’t opposed to using three, in fact he embraces using a trio of backs, especially in the SEC.

“If you have three good ones, you’re probably gonna use all three throughout the course of the year,” said McClendon. “In order to keep guys healthy, we’ll use all three if not more.”

USC continues spring practices Wednesday.