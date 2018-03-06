Famously Hot Dating Spots in The Soda City

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Calling all bachelors and bachelorettes in Columbia. The hit show might be over but you can still take a page out of the playbook with the perfect places to wine and dine someone.

From bowling to breweries the capitol city is filled with unique spots to take that special someone. Danya Cantelmi with Experience Columbia has a few hot spots that won’t break the bank.

“Motor Supply Company Bistro in the Vista district is a good place to take someone,” Cantelmi said. “The food changes daily depending on whatever is fresh or in season. The menu is incredible, and the cocktails are just as great.”

Another great idea is catching a colt classic.

“Go see a movie at the Nickelodeon theatre on Main street,” Cantelmi said. “That’s really fun and they always have really cool movies playing.”

But if movies aren’t your thing, Cantelmi suggest doing something a little more adventurist.

“If you want to get outdoors you can go kayaking in the afternoon and then maybe hit up one of our brewers like River Rat,” Cantelmi said.

“Everything from our beer, which is all brewed on sight ,to our food, which those recipes where carefully crafted by our chief,” Tyler Copeland, River Rat’s Taproom Manager said.

The local brewpub is laid back and is always brewing up a good deal.

On Taco Tuesdays, we’ve got nine different gourmet tacos you can choose from,” Copeland said.

If you’re looking for a one stop shop for food and fun you might want to check out The Grand.

“We have so much going on in every corner of this building,” Rachel Admiak, The Grand front house manager said. “We have bowling upstairs, a phenomenal menu that our executive chief put a lot of love into, and our taproom, where you can pour your own taps.