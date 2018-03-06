Frank Martin commends Chris Silva for leading team in 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Frank Martin praised Gamecock forward Chris Silva this week for stepping up and becoming a leader on this year’s team.

Silva was named the SEC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year Tuesday by the league’s coaches, while earning SEC First-Team and All-Defensive honors by the league.

“He wants to be coached,” said Frank Martin Monday. “I think it’s a duty for the other guys to realize that if your best player accepts coaching, doesn’t run away, doesn’t pout, doesn’t cry, it sets the tone for everyone else to fall in line.”

The Gamecocks face Ole Miss Wednesday night in the first round of the SEC Tournament in St. Louis.