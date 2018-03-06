Gamecock forward Chris Silva named SEC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina junior forward Chris Silva was named the 2018 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year by league coaches on Tuesday. The postseason awards were announced in advance of this week’s SEC Tournament in St. Louis. Silva was also honored on the All-SEC First Team and the All-SEC Defensive Team. The postseason accolades are the first of his career.

Silva was dominant in SEC play this season, leading the Gamecocks with 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds, while he also averaged 1.3 blocks per game. His rebounds per game were fourth in the league, and he also ranked second in conference action with 3.7 offensive rebounds per outing. He tallied double-figures in 15 games against conference foes this season, while he pulled down eight or more rebounds nine times, and had double-digit rebounds five times, which resulted in five double-doubles in league action. Silva hit 118-of-154 free throws during league play this season, 76.6 percent from the line. He also matched a career high with 13 rebounds against Ole Miss in the league opener this season, and set a new career high for points with 27 in the home win over Vanderbilt before he matched the point total in the upset win over No. 18 Kentucky. Silva concluded the regular season with a 19-point, 11-rebound performance last Saturday at No. 14/15 Auburn.

South Carolina has now had an All-SEC First-Team honoree from the league’s coaches in each of the last three seasons – 2016, Michael Carrera; 2017, Sindarius Thornwell, and Silva this season. Former Gamecock Sam Muldrow was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.

South Carolina is the No. 11 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament and will face 14th-seeded Ole Miss on Wednesday night in St. Louis. Tip time is scheduled for approximately 9:30 p.m. ET versus the Rebels, and the contest will be broadcast on the SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jon Sundvold and Molly McGrath on the call.

Below is a complete listing of the 2018 SEC Coaches Postseason Awards:

First Team All-SEC

Jaylen Barford, Arkansas

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Yante Maten, Georgia

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Kassius Robertson, Missouri

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daryl Macon, Arkansas

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Jeff Roberson, Vanderbilt

SEC All-Defensive Team

Donta Hall, Alabama

Anfernee McLemore, Auburn

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

SEC All-Freshman Team

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Nick Weatherspoon, Mississippi State

Jontay Porter, Missouri

TJ Starks, Texas A&M

SEC Coach of the Year

Rick Barnes, Tennessee

SEC Player of the Year

Grant Williams, Tennessee

SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Juwan Parker, Georgia

SEC Co-Sixth-Man of the Year

Jontay Porter, Missouri

Lamonté Turner, Tennessee

SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

SEC Co-Freshman of the Year

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

