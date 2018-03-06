Gamecock softball cancels game against Youngstown State Tuesday
|COLUMBIA, S.C. –Due to rain expected to hit Columbia, No. 20 South Carolina softball’s Tuesday night game against Youngstown State has been canceled.
With the cancelation of the Youngstown State game, Carolina softball has scheduled Charleston Southern for a single game on May 2 at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m ET.
The Gamecocks (19-1) return to action this weekend in Norman, Okla., for their final non-conference tournament of the season. Carolina is scheduled for four games against Illinois State, No. 4 Oklahoma and Indiana.
USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.