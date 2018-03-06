Gamecock softball cancels game against Youngstown State Tuesday

Tuesday

With the cancelation of the Youngstown State game, Carolina softball has scheduled Charleston Southern for a single game on May 2 at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m ET.

The Gamecocks (19-1) return to action this weekend in Norman, Okla., for their final non-conference tournament of the season. Carolina is scheduled for four games against Illinois State, No. 4 Oklahoma and Indiana.

Continue to check with gamecocksonline.com for more information on the Gamecocks.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.