Gamecocks to host FAMdemonium for NCAA Tournament selection show

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Once again, South Carolina women’s basketball invites fans to FAMdemonium at The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium to watch the NCAA TOurnament Selection Show on Mon., March 12. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the event, which features dinner, bingo, a photo booth and an autograph session ahead of the Selection Show airing at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now via GamecocksOnline.com through noon Monday for $22 each with capacity for the event limited to 400.

Parking will be available for free in East Lots A, B and D off Key Road. Golf cart shuttles will be available for fans needing assistance getting to The Zone.

The four-time SEC Tournament Champion Gamecocks anticipate hosting NCAA Tournament first- and second-round games at Colonial Life Arena again this season. Tickets for those games will go on sale following Monday’s formal announcement of the tournament bracket and host sites.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.