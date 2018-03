Lottery Ticket Worth $25K for Life Sold in Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Someone in the Midlands is getting a serious pay raise.

The folks at the South Carolina Education Lottery say someone purchased a Lucky for Life ticket worth $25,000 a year for life or a one time cash payout of $390,000.

The winning ticket was sold at the Spinx convenience store on Garners Ferry Rd.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers which were 5, 17, 23, 35, and 42 with a Lucky Ball of 12.