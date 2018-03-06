McDaniels Automotive Group Gala benefits Lexington Medical Center’s 3-D mammography campaign

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – This Thursday (3/8) the McDaniels Automotive Group is hosting a gala that will be benefitting Lexington Medical Center’s Campaign for Clarity, a capital campaign to expand 3-D mammography throughout Lexington Medical Center’s network of care.

“We’re very excited to make 3-D mammography a reality for all patients at Lexington Medical Center,” said Barbara Willm, vice president of Community Relations and Development at Lexington Medical Center. “Until we can find a cure for breast cancer, we can make early detection our top priority.”

The black tie optional event will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It will feature live and silent auctions, music by The Root Doctors and catering from the Blue Marlin.

Live auction items at the gala include Hootie and the Blowfish Monday after the Masters tickets with VIP access; a party for 100 attendees at the Vista Room in Columbia with food, beer and wine from the Blue Marlin and live music; and a “Create Your Own Trip” package with a Ritz-Carlton hotel stay and international airline tickets.

Silent auction items include a Live PD Ride Along; four tickets to see the Eagles; a Seabrook Island golf weekend; and a driving experience at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta.

“I think it’s important for everyone to realize that our objective is to save lives,” said Suzanne Pucci, president of Stanley Steemer of the Midlands and chair of the event. “The Campaign for Clarity is going to help detect breast cancer sooner and save lives.”

Also known as ‘tomosynthesis,’ 3-D mammography creates a group of three-dimensional pictures of the breast and allows doctors to view tissue one millimeter at a time, making tiny details visible earlier and easier.

“3-D mammography can pick up the tiniest spots,” said Lou Kennedy, president, CEO and owner of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and chair of the Campaign for Clarity. “One day, we will hopefully never again have to talk about breast cancer.”

Attendees are asked to bring a new pair of sneakers for children or adults to donate to Innersole, a charity supported by University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley. The Lexington Medical Center Foundation will donate the shoes to Innersole after the gala.

To buy tickets for the gala, visit McDanielsGolfClassic.com. Individual tickets and sponsorships are available.

3-D mammography images and additional information are available upon request. Please contact Jennifer Wilson at 803-939-4512.