SCDOT to hold public hearing on Tuesday (3/13)

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled a public hearing Tuesday (3/13) concerning the proposed widening of Interstate 26.

The public hearing will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chapin High School, 300 Columbia Ave., Chapin.

The purpose of the hearing is to provide information and solicit feedback concerning the proposed widening of I-26 from the US 176 (Exit 101) interchange to approximately 1.6 miles west of the SC 202 (Exit 85) interchange. The purpose of this project is to increase capacity, improve safety and upgrade to current design standards. The project proposes to add capacity, improve various interchanges, improve exit ramps and replace overpass bridges. Another purpose of the hearing will be to gather information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area.

Project information, including meeting materials and comment forms, will also be available on the SCDOT website: http://www.scdot.org/ inside/i26-widening.aspx

Related maps or drawings, the environmental assessment, and other pertinent data will be available for public review at least 15 days prior to the public hearing at the SCDOT Headquarters Office, 955 Park Street, Columbia (803) 737-1861. In addition, the environmental assessment is located on the SCDOT website at www.scdot.org.