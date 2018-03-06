Survey: Clinton, SC Among Worst Towns for College Basketball Fans

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The NCAA tournament is right around the corner but not everyone is so mad about March Madness.
According to wallethub.com, out of 289 cities, Clinton, SC, home of Presbyterian College was the second worst for college basketball fans.
According to the website they based the survey on things like the hometown team’s winner percentage, arena capacity, and social media engagement.

Chapel Hill, NC ranked number one.

In case you’re curious, Columbia, SC came in at  60.

