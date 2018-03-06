USC-Appalachian State game in Charlotte cancelled due to rain

Mike Gillespie,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The University of South Carolina’s game against Appalachian State at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C., has been cancelled due to steady rain in North Carolina.

If South Carolina and Appalachian State are able to find a makeup date to play later this season, the game would not be in Charlotte. Fans who purchased tickets for Tuesday’s game can call 704-274-8282 for a refund.

The Gamecocks are back in action tomorrow (Wednesday, March 7) against North Carolina A&T. First pitch is at 4 p.m. in Founders Park.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.

