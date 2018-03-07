2 more SC counties sue over opiod abuse

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Two more South Carolina counties have sued major drug companies because of opioid abuse cases.

Media outlets reported that Greenville and Spartanburg counties have sued drugmakers, pharmacies, distributors and doctors.

The lawsuits say the counties spend millions of dollars each year in health care costs and services because of deceptive practices and addictive effects of opioid painkillers like OxyContin and Percocet.

The counties say they have paid excessively for diagnosis, treatment and cure of addiction or risk of addiction to opioids by having to provide resources such as treatment facilities, law enforcement and first responder services, along with child and family services.

There are 37 defendants in the lawsuit Spartanburg County filed Monday.

Media report that several of the larger companies did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.