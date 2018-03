Another Finalist for Teacher of the Year

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —

Another Midlands teacher is a finalist for South carolina teacher of the year.

Wednesday afternoon State Superintendent Molly Spearman surprised Hand Middle School teacher Robert Harris.

Harris teaches sixth through eighth grade family and consumer science and says he was floored by the surprise.

The Teacher of the year will be selected in May.

