Arctic Sea Ice Hit Record Low

The Arctic Sea Ice is at a record low. This is not good news for the planet. The Arctic acts as the planet’s air conditioner. As the earth warms, the Arctic is warming at a much faster rate than the rest of the planet. For a full explanation, check out this article. http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/2018/03/a-warm-approach-to-the-equinox/