SC House passes bill to help cut customers’ bills after failed nuclear project

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina lawmakers voted 107 to 1 today to pass a measure that would allow SCE&G customers to stop paying for the failed VC Summer project, but they say the Senate has done nothing to help move the bill forward.

SCANA customers have paid more than 2 billion dollars toward the company’s debt on the failed project, and the bill would remove the 18 percent nuclear rate on SCE&G bills.

Representatives say the bill honors the Senate’s request for time to deliberate how to ultimately fix the issues, but would help current rate payers.

Governor Henry McMaster said, “To continue to allow utilities to charge South Carolinians for the failed project at VC Summer when we have the ability to stop it would be a failure on the part of our state’s government.”

SC Senators do not believe this bill is the solution, though, saying they do not intend to rush to any decisions.

The House will hold one more procedural vote on the measure before it goes to the Senate.