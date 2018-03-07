Man charged with criminal solicitation, accused of wanting to cannibalize a child

Rochelle Dean,

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — A disturbing story out of the Upstate.
A man accused of wanting to enslave and eat a child is out of jail on bond.

Investigators say Justin Bensing was released last month. Bensing was arrested in Greenville last month on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Arrest warrants show Bensing asked an undercover officer posing on-line as a child if she were quote, “ready to be a full time baby maker and sex slave”.

Investigators say Bensing also wanted to physically cannibalize a child.

