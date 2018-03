New Study on Opioids

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The battle against the abuse of opioids rages on across the Country and in the State and a new study shows… the drug isn’t too effective.

Information published by the Journal of American Medical Association found for patients dealing with pain, opioids provided slightly less pain relief than over the counter or other non-opioid drugs.

Experts say the results give more reason not to use opioids for pain.