RCSD deputies say man led them on a car chase before crashing into front porch

Pippin Anthony/ASGDC

Image: Rich Wandover



RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man has been taken into custody following a brief car chase with local law enforcement.

Anthony Pippin is charged with petit larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, 5 counts of auto tampering, driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

On Wednesday, March 7 just after 10 a.m. deputies were on patrol when they say they observed Pippin operating a stolen vehicle near Plumbers Road and Wilson Boulevard.

Deputies say Pippin failed to stop for blue lights and led them on a brief chase before crashing into the front porch of a house Wilkes Road and Solomon Street.

Pippin had two other occupants of the vehicle; one was transported by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with non-life-threatening, deputies say.

Pippin is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.