St. Pat’s in Five Points Kicks off Fountain Dye and Dancing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Ahead of St. Patricks Day and the annual St. Pats Celebration, Five Points will host a community kick off Friday.

The event takes place from 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the Five Points Fountain near Harden and Greene Streets.

Event organizers say you can expect the tradition of dyeing the fountain green, entertainment from the nationally award winning Rince N’ah Eireann Irish step dancers and bagpipers in traditional Irish garb.

This event marks the kick off to the month of March.

The Annual St. Patricks Day Festival in Five Points itself will take place on Saturday, March 17th.