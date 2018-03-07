State Senators give green light to electric chair executions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO, AP) – The South Carolina Senate has agreed to bring back the electric chair as a means of execution in the state.

The Senate voted 26 to 12 Tuesday (3/7) for the proposal to use the electric chair if the state does not have the drugs to carry out lethal injection.

South Carolina’s execution drugs expired in 2013 and the state has been unable to get more. Pharmaceutical companies won’t sell the drugs, worried about legal challenges, protests and bad publicity.

Some prosecutors have not sought the death penalty because the state has no drugs for lethal injection.

The bill now goes to the House.

South Carolina has not carried out an execution since 2011.

Since 1995, inmates have been able to choose lethal injection or electrocution. The last electrocution was in 2008.