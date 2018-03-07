UPDATE: Orangeburg teen back home after being reported missing

Kimberlei Davis,

Jamella Houser/OCSO Provided

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The family of an Orangeburg teen who was reported missing says the girl is now home.

Jamella Houser, 14, was reportedly last seen on Sunday near her Banashee Circle area residence.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Media Director Richard Walker said Houser returned home Wednesday around 1 p.m. unharmed.

Connect with the writer:

