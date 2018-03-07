Wilson Named USA Today Sports Player of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward A’ja Wilson was named USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, the organization announced today. With the selection, she becomes Gamecock women’s basketball’s first national player of the year honoree.

Wilson has been a dominant force in the SEC throughout her career and won an unprecedented three SEC Player of the Year awards from the league’s coaches. As a senior, she further elevated her contributions on the court and with her leadership of an otherwise young team that has continued its streak of 86 weeks ranked among the Associated Press Top 10.

The SEC’s leading scorer, Wilson is eighth in the nation with 22.6 points per game, which includes 21.3 points per game in 13 games against ranked opponents this season. She has scored in double figures in 28 of her 29 games this season, highlighted by 18 20-point outings. She is 11th in the country in rebounding at 11.8 per game, and comes in fifth in blocks per game (3.2, 5th). Wilson is the only player in the nation to rank among the top 40 of all three categories.

Last weekend, Wilson became the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer and completed her career undefeated in the SEC Tournament as South Carolina became the first program to win four consecutive titles at the event.

The Gamecocks now await their seeding in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The bracket for that event will be released on Mon., March 12.

USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Coach of the Year

Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame

Freshman of the Year

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

All-America First Team

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn

Asia Durr, Louisville

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

All-America Second Team

Gabby Williams, UConn

Kalani Brown, Baylor

Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State

Megan Gustafson, Iowa

All-America Third Team

Brittany McPhee, Stanford

Brooke McCarty, Texas

Napheesa Collier, UConn

Myisha Hines-Allen, Louisville

Jordin Canada, UCLA

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.