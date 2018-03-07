Wilson Named USA Today Sports Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward A’ja Wilson was named USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, the organization announced today. With the selection, she becomes Gamecock women’s basketball’s first national player of the year honoree.
Wilson has been a dominant force in the SEC throughout her career and won an unprecedented three SEC Player of the Year awards from the league’s coaches. As a senior, she further elevated her contributions on the court and with her leadership of an otherwise young team that has continued its streak of 86 weeks ranked among the Associated Press Top 10.
The SEC’s leading scorer, Wilson is eighth in the nation with 22.6 points per game, which includes 21.3 points per game in 13 games against ranked opponents this season. She has scored in double figures in 28 of her 29 games this season, highlighted by 18 20-point outings. She is 11th in the country in rebounding at 11.8 per game, and comes in fifth in blocks per game (3.2, 5th). Wilson is the only player in the nation to rank among the top 40 of all three categories.
Last weekend, Wilson became the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer and completed her career undefeated in the SEC Tournament as South Carolina became the first program to win four consecutive titles at the event.
The Gamecocks now await their seeding in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The bracket for that event will be released on Mon., March 12.
USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball Awards
Player of the Year
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Coach of the Year
Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame
Freshman of the Year
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
All-America First Team
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn
Asia Durr, Louisville
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon
Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State
All-America Second Team
Gabby Williams, UConn
Kalani Brown, Baylor
Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame
Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State
Megan Gustafson, Iowa
All-America Third Team
Brittany McPhee, Stanford
Brooke McCarty, Texas
Napheesa Collier, UConn
Myisha Hines-Allen, Louisville
Jordin Canada, UCLA
