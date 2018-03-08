Clemson moves ACC opener up Friday

CLEMSON, S.C. – Friday’s game between Georgia Tech and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to start at 4 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. With forecasted inclement weather on Saturday night and Sunday, there is the potential for a doubleheader on Saturday. In order to spread out the game times, Friday’s game, which is still available on ACC Network Extra (video) and Clemson Tigers Network (audio), has been moved to 4 p.m. A decision on a potential Saturday doubleheader will be made prior to Friday’s game.