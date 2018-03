Fairfield Honors Chorus Gets Surprise

Winnesboro, SC (WOLO) — It’s another big surprise for The Fairfield Honors Chorus.

Last month we told you about a Midlands High School Chorus that was chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City, and were raising money to finishing paying for the once in a lifetime trip.

This morning they learned that Element Electronics in Winnsboro has offered to pay for that trip.

Many congratulations to you guys and have a ball in the Big Apple!