Gamecocks To Play Princeton in a Doubleheader Saturday; No Game Sunday

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team’s weekend series with Princeton has been moved to a single game on Friday (March 9) and a doubleheader on Saturday (March 10), it was announced today (Thursday, March 8). The move was made to play two games on Saturday with an all-day rain forecast for Columbia on Sunday.

Friday’s game will start at its originally scheduled time of 7 p.m. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. with game two slated for 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

TICKET NOTICE: All tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s games will be honored for the doubleheader. Season ticket holders attending both games are asked to bring both tickets to the stadium. Fans with tickets to only Saturday game may stay for the second contest in the standing room only sections. Fans with tickets to only Sunday’s originally scheduled game may come for the first game of the doubleheader and watch the game in the standing room only sections as well.

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. PRINCETON WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, March 9 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 – Game one at 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 – Game two to start 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one

