RCSD looking for suspect in connection with church robbery

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole a DVD player from a church at the 1500 block of Broad River Rd. last month.

The incident happened early morning on Feb. 21, 2018. Officials say they have surveillance footage of a suspect forcefully entering a church and stealing a DVD Player.

 

Citizens with information about the incident are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

