Recycling facility to bring 200 new jobs to Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A new recycling facility means new jobs in the Midlands. Thursday (3/8), the Governor’s office announced Ecomelida will launch its first North American operation in Orangeburg County.

The $52 million investment is slated to create 200 new jobs.

The new facility is expected to be operational by the end of the year.