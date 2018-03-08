Third suspect accused in drive by shooting injuring 7 year old arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a third and final person they say was identified in a trio of suspects wanted in connection to the drive-by shooting on Broad Street that left a 7-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say 33 year old Rodney Burgess was arrested Thursday after officials say a tip led them to his whereabouts. Kimberly Burgess, 30, and Aireal Johnson were already taken into custody where they all facing charges in the incident that occurred around 11:30 p.m. on February 1.

Deputies say someone in the rented 2017 Jeep fired multiple rounds into the home located in the 5800 block of Sumter Street, striking the victim.

Deputies say, Johnson, 24, is charged with four counts of being an accessory after the fact of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, larceny for failure to return a rented object and obstruction of justice.

Investigators say the Jeep was obtained through a fraudulent insurance police under Johnson’s name.

According to investigators, Johnson implicated Rodney Burgess and Kimberly Burgess and confessed to conspiracy to fraud.