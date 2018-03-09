#21 Coastal Carolina stumbles versus High Point

CONWAY – High Point scored two runs in the eighth and five in the ninth to complete an 8-5, come-from-behind victory over #21 Coastal Carolina in the evening session of the Environmental Staffing Chanticleer Classic Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Day two of the Environmental Staffing Chanticleer Classic will feature High Point facing Ohio State at 11 am and the Chanticleers hosting Ohio State at approximately 3 pm.

The Panthers (6-7) sent 10 men to the plate in the ninth and scored its five runs on four hits, a hit batter, a walk and a CCU error. Coastal (11-4) got one hit in the ninth, but Jonny Viscaino (2-0) only allowed one unearned run over his 3.1 innings in relief to get the win.

Zach Biermann gave Coastal a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second as he hit a leadoff home run. It was his fifth round-tripper of the season and third of the week. Michael Koenig followed with a single and Parker Chavers walked. With two outs, Kieton Rivers tripled to right-center field to score both Koenig and Chavers for a 3-0 advantage.

A two-out error in the third by High Point proved costly as Biermann, who reached second on the error, scored on an RBI single by Koenig to put CCU up 4-0.

The Panthers broke through in the sixth. Conner Dunbar drew a leadoff walk and Daniel Millwee followed with a double. Carson Jackson plated Dunbar with a sacrifice fly to center, moving Millwee to third. After another walk, Coastal turned a double play to end the top half and keep a 4-1 lead.

High Point threatened in the seventh, loading the bases with two out. However, Matt Eardensohn came out of the bullpen and induced an inning-ending ground out.

Coastal regained a four-run lead in the seventh. Seth Lancaster walked, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Kyle Skeels then hit a deep fly ball to center to drive in Lancaster.

The Panthers took advantage of a CCU error to trim their deficit to two, 5-3, by scoring two runs in the top of the eighth. Carson Jackson had a leadoff single and moved to third on the Chanticleer error. Nick Niarchos laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring home Jackson and moved Joe Johnson into scoring position. With two outs, Hunter Lee lined a single back up the middle to plate Johnson. HPU would load the bases before Shaddon Peavyhouse entered the game and recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

High Point exploded for five runs in the ninth. Milwee hit a leadoff single and took third on a wild pitch. Jackson was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners. Two batters later, Niarchos singled through the right side to score Millwee and make it a one-run contest. With bases loaded, Lee singled back up the middle to give his squad a 6-5 lead, scoring Jackson and Niarchos. With two out, Tanner Wells’ chopper to third scored Jordan Sergent, who had previously walked. A Chanticleer error allowed the fifth run of the inning to cross.

Peavyhouse (1-2) suffered the loss as he allowed four hits and five runs (four earned) in an inning’s work.