Clemson to play double-header vs. Georgia Tech Saturday

on Saturday beginning at noon . The second game of the doubleheader begins approximately 50 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the doubleheader. CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather during the weekend, the Georgia Tech vs. Clemson series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now slated to conclude with a doubleheaderbeginning at. The second game of the doubleheader begins approximately 50 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the doubleheader.

Tickets for Sunday’s originally-scheduled game will be accepted for the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday . Tickets for Saturday’s originally-scheduled game will be accepted for the second game of the doubleheader.