Clemson to play double-header vs. Georgia Tech Saturday
CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather during the weekend, the Georgia Tech vs. Clemson series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now slated to conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon. The second game of the doubleheader begins approximately 50 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the doubleheader.
Tickets for Sunday’s originally-scheduled game will be accepted for the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday. Tickets for Saturday’s originally-scheduled game will be accepted for the second game of the doubleheader.
Live video for both games will be available on ACC Network Extra and both games will be broadcast by Clemson Tigers Network.